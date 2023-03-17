MultiChoice Unveils  Content for New Calendar Year

Africa Magic has unveiled a bumper chain of indigenous and international content for customers across DStv and GOtv channels for the new calendar year.

The exciting catalogue of content includes news, music, sports, reality TV shows, documentaries, drama series, movies, and children’s programmes.

Speaking at the Content Discovery event in Lagos, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said customers should expect a new and diverse set of captivating and relatable indigenous stories across Africa Magic channels.

“It’s been 20 years of Africa Magic and Nollywood growing together, building global careers and talents. In 2003, we began the journey of telling authentic Nigerian stories on Africa Magic to build a platform where everyday Nigerians see themselves in relatable stories reflecting our culture. In 2023, we’ve found ourselves celebrating 20 years of creating and telling Nigerian stories.

“This year, we intend to break more boundaries and find new frontiers in local storytelling. We look forward to ensuring Africa Magic remains at the forefront of Nigeria storytelling.”

“We are adding 28 more series titles and 20 original Africa Magic movies for our customers, starting from April 2023. This year, we are also investing more in our indigenous productions across our language channels: Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo,” she said.

Touching on the investment by MultiChoice in growing content on its platform, Tejumola stated that Africa Magic launched with a single channel in Nigeria and has since expanded to a cluster of seven channels.

“From April 2022 to March 2023, we had over 2,500 hours of production and licensed 10,000 hours of authentic Nigerian stories. We have stories in English, and indigenous languages Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, broadcast to over 42 African countries,” she added

Highlighting some of the new contents customers can look out for,Head of Production West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, Victor Aghahowa, said the new roll call of content includes: The Residence, Ripples, Igbo drama series, Ugwu and Iwe, Yoruba series, Apo (The Bag), among others.

He disclosed that Africa Magic would now premiere new 130 episode series every six months as opposed to 260 episode series every year. The list of new programmes also include brand new unscripted game show, ‘Mind and Body’, and new drama series, ‘Simbirella’.

Customers will also continue to enjoy local and international sport entertainment contents across SuperSport channels, including EPL, FA Cup, CAF Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Champions League matches and WWE specials.