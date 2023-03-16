  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

Tinubu’s Victory Excites  US-based Nigerian Entrepreneur

A Nigerian American from Edo state, Mr. David Adodo has said  that the victory of Bola Tinubu as  the president-elect gives him fulfillment, stressing that he never for once doubted  the  ability and capability of the former governor of Lagos state to deliver good governance that  Nigeria deserves.

According to Adodo, the  impressive  performance of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State  led to  a solid foundation that the commercial business hub in Nigeria has been riding on since 1999

 The entrepreneur  spoke about the several institutions created by the Tinubu government, adding that the  president-elect as a man who has the ability to discover  and promote talents.

Adodo explained that  Tinubu had made a lot of men who are equally good contributors to democratic values, stressing that he would replicate same at  the federal level when he eventually takes over on May 29, 2023.

Meanwhile,  he  has said that in Edo State where he hails from, his group, The David Adodo Political Group, has witnessed speedy growth in recent times.

The David Adodo Political Group has been noted to be a movement motivated by the benevolence of the founder, Adodo.

According to him, the movement is a group of young and dynamic people who have decided to pinch their tents with the progressives.

“Adodo Political group is constantly growing especially with the recent election of Tinubu  because  group gave him his full backings,” he said.

Over the years, Adodo has been dedicated to philanthropic gestures to his people by offering scholarships to indigent students, empowerment for widows, and lifeline fund for the aged.

In Edo state, Adodo who has also established a large farm and a mining industry is an employer of thousands of people.

Political observers and beneficiaries of his good gestures have been clamouring for his return home to vie for political position.

The America-based Adodo is a well-respected businessman who is also into farm produce and distribution in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America.

He also runs African Voices Radio and hosts the Adodo show weekly.

