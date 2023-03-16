Oyebanji, Afuye, Adubiaro Canvass Support for APC Female Assembly Candidates

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The first Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Mrs Olayemi Oyebanji, and the state Deputy Governor, Chief ( Mrs) Monisade Afuye, have called on the government at all levels to adopt the Ekiti model of women inclusion in governance and politics to catapult the fortunes of the female folks to higher pedestal in the country.

Specifically, they canvassed support for APC candidates ahead of Saturday’s poll, particular female ones, adding that six women will be contesting on the party’s platform, and expected that the women will back them up solidly.

They alluded to this as a veritable platform to create gender balancing in the system, Mrs Oyebanji, Mrs Afuye, who spoke septerately in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday at an event commemorating the International Women’s Day Celebration 2023.

They, however, commended the All Progressives Congress-led government in Ekiti for appointing women as, deputy governor, Speaker, Secretary to the State Government, Accountant General, Auditor General, among others.

Also corroborating this assertion, the Secretary to the State government, Alhaja Dr. Habibat Adubiaro pointed out that Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s government has been highly committed towards creating equal opportunities for both genders in the stste.

She said: “Oyebanji is passionate about the development of Ekiti women in all fields of life, including Technology, Polities and Governance, among others. Hence, I wish to seek the love and cooperation of all women in the State for this present administration.

“Therefore, I wish to seek for the continual love and cooperation of all women in the State for the present administration.”

They, however, assured the women that Governor Oyebanji would continually partner them to promote gender balancing and curb incidences of domestic violence, sexual molestations, cultural encumbrances and other socio-economic ills militating against them.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Adeloye Femi-Olusola said the day was designated for the celebration of international women’s day in Ekiti state.

Femi-Olusola said: “The day is significant in the sense that it is set aside to celebrate the achievement of women in all areas of life, politically, socially, academically .

“That is why we are gathering here today to celebrate our women courtesy of the governor of the state, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji. We have his support and he gave us everything needed to celebrate the day. We also we have our mother here, the wife of the governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji as the leader of the women in the state, so, we are all happy and elated.”