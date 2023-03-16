  • Thursday, 16th March, 2023

Microsoft Garage Trains C&F Porter Novelli Staff on Innovation

Business | 40 mins ago

Emma Okonji

Microsoft’s innovation hub, known as ‘The Garage’ has held an innovation and business intelligence training workshop for staff of C&F Porter Novelli, Nigeria’s premier reputation capital company.

The Garage, which harks back to the company’s founding in 1975 in the Gates’ family garage, in Albuquerque, USA, enables Microsoft employees to develop ideas and products for the marketplace.

Speaking at the session, Managing Director of C&F Porter Novelli, Tony Ajero, thanked Microsoft’s Principal Programme Manager, Soromfe Uzomah, for the opportunity to interact with The Garage and share insights on global best practices in business solutions.

Ajero said: “C&F Porter Novelli is a trusted business advisor and leader in strategic communications and we are always on the lookout for business opportunities that will be beneficial to our brand and our clients. The knowledge-sharing session has not only enlightened us on spotting these opportunities but also ‘riding the waves’ of opportunities and doing things out of the ordinary.”

Microsoft Garage Principal Programme Manager, Soromfe Uzomah, explained that The Garage would continue to thrive as a programme that drives Microsoft’s culture of innovation to deliver programmes and experiences to our employees, customers, and ecosystem that drive collaboration, creativity, and experimentation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.