March 18: Al-Makura Reaffirms Support for Gov Sule





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) retains the governorship seat in Nasarawa State, as well as dominates the state House of Assembly.

Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South senatorial zone in the National Assembly, reaffirmed his commitment at a meeting he convened for stakeholders of the zone to strategise for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March 18 polls.

In his opening remarks, Al-Makura stressed the importance of the ruling party retaining the governorship seat of the state, adding that that would afford the incumbent governor the opportunity to complete projects he has lined up for the state.

According to him, “There won’t be APC without Nasarawa State. As such, it has

become imperative for the people to rise up to the challenge by ensuring that the party clinches the governorship seat of the state, as well as the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly.”

The former governor particularly called on the people to put aside their emotions regarding the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election and mobilise massively to vote for Governor Sule and the APC.

He also cautioned the stakeholders against the antics of the opposition “who are bent on using fake news to cause confusion among members of the ruling party.”

This was just as Al-Makura equally urged the people of the state to shun politics of religion or ethnicity, adding that the only way forward was to re-elect Sule “who has demonstrated competence and has the capacity to bring development and progress to the state.”

In his remarks, Sule appreciated Senator Al-Makura for the maturity, faith and leadership in calling for the meeting, especially against the backdrop of the fallout of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor said it was time for members of the APC to come out and work hard in order to ensure victory of the party in the coming election.

“For that reason, we cannot deceive ourselves if we wanted to win that election. We have seen a lot of things that happened in the last election, and I am sure from the campaign council to the party to everyone of us, we are making corrections.

“But, the corrections will not happen until we are united together into a formidable force,” Sule advised.