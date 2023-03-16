Makinde, Accord Senatorial Candidate, Peller, Others Hold Rally in Iseyin





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, was yesterday, joined by the Oyo North Senatorial Candidate of Accord and member representing Iseyin Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for the governorship rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iseyin local government area.

The governor maintained that he is assured of victory in Saturday’s governorship election because it is God’s own project, adding that more achievements will come to the state under Omituntun 2.0.

Makinde, who also inspected ongoing works at the College of Agriculture and Renewable Energy of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus, said his administration had committed huge resources into the project.

He disclosed that when completed, the Campus would become a centre of academic excellence and a tourist attraction, adding that he will consolidate on all achievements recorded under Omituntun 1.0, when he is re-elected.

Governor Makinde, who also met with Oke Ogun traditional rulers, tasked the people of Iseyin to tell those who are in doubt that the campus will become a tourist centre the way University of Ibadan used to be before the end of 2023.

The governor, who moved through the town with a mammoth crowd of party loyalists, thanked the people of Iseyin for their support.

He maintained that all political parties such as Labour Party Accord Party and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have agreed to cast their votes for PDP in the coming governorship and state assembly election on Saturday, stating that the party would coast home to victory.

While speaking at the LAUTECH Campus, Makinde said, “I greet all the traditional rulers, the CAN Chairman and Governing Council of LAUTECH, ably led by Professor Ayodeji Omole and all the elders in Iseyin.

“What I have come to do here is to talk about one or two things. I learnt some people are saying that we are lying about the Campus we had proposed to build here. And I know that, officially, the commitment we have put into the project is well over N5b, and it is ongoing.

“What we are planning to build here is a University and not a secondary school. This is a 500 capacity lecture hall. So, tell those who are in the city that this Campus will become a tourist centre the way University of Ibadan used to be, before the end of this year.

“And for the election on Saturday, I am confident of winning because it is a project God had already settled. For this reason, I want to promise you that Omituntun 2.0 will be better than Omituntun 1.0.”

The Pro-Chancellor, LAUTECH, Prof. Deji Omole, in his address, expressed confidence that the Iseyin Campus will commence academic activities by the next academic session, adding that the state government provided necessary support for the governing council of the institution to record certain success.

The Coordinator of Iseyin Elders Council, Alhaji Moshood Olanrewaju, in his remarks, on behalf of the people of Iseyin commended Governor Makinde on the giant strides recorded in Iseyin, pledging that the people of the town will reciprocate the gesture by voting enmasse for him and other PDP candidates in Saturday’s election.