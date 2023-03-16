Bitget Launches Game for a Living (GFAL) Token, Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry on Innovation Zone Platform

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its new token, Game for a Living (GFAL), on its Innovation Zone platform. GFAL aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by allowing players to earn a living through playing their favorite games. The gaming platform has recently launched its token on Bit2Me, Seedify and Enjinstarter selling in less than a minute on all those platforms. Bitget Innovation Zone is an innovative space where the most promising industry projects are launched for the first time.

GFAL is a utility token that can be used to purchase gaming items, pay for gaming services, and participate in GFAL tournaments. It is also backed by a revolutionary business model that rewards gamers for their skills and performance. The more skilled a gamer becomes, the more GFAL tokens they can earn.

“We are thrilled to launch GFAL on our Innovation Zone platform,” said Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget. “This token has the potential to transform the gaming industry and create new opportunities for gamers around the world. We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation and look forward to seeing GFAL’s impact on the gaming community.”

The GFAL token will be available for deposit on Bitget’s Innovation Zone starting from 13th of March, 4 PM(UTC). This marks a major milestone for Bitget and the gaming industry as a whole, as GFAL offers a unique opportunity for gamers to turn their passion into a profitable career. The GFAL token will also be available trading on Bitget’s Innovation Zone by 5PM(UTC) on the 13th of March, 2023 and for withdrawal by 5PM(UTC) on the 14th of March, 2023. The campaign period is set to hold from 13th of March to the 16th of March, 2023.

Bitget offers airdrops for users who deposit GFAL no less than 5,000 GFAL net deposit volume can enjoy 10 – 100 BGB Airdrops. Only for 3,000 winners on a first come, first serve basis.

For details of the reward programme, visit Bitget’s official website.

Bitget’s Innovation Zone is mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing. A 60-day valuation period will be given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. Trading pairs will be delisted if the trading pairs do not meet the criteria (etc: Market Depth).

Bitget’s Innovation Zone offers a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform for trading cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. It is a popular destination for traders and investors who are looking to explore new investment opportunities and access cutting-edge technologies.

With the launch of GFAL, Bitget is expanding its offerings and tapping into a new and rapidly growing market. The gaming industry is estimated to be worth over $200 billion and is expected to continue growing in the coming years.