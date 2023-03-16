ARTSPLIT Partners Chude & Ego Foundation to Empower Women

Nosa Alekhuogie

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, ARTSPLIT, a leading investment technology Company, has partnered Chude & Ego Foundation, a non-profit organisation to further empower women and young school girls in Nigeria.

Representatives of both organiaations visited the Gbaje Girls Senior High School, Lagos to inspire female students in their careers, the opportunities for them and to empower them for the future.

Hosted by both organisations, exceptional women including the Managing Director, Cellar Central Limited, Okunwa Okpala; the Chief Financial Officer, ARTSPLIT Limited, Olaere Donmu, and Chude and Ego Foundation Coordinator, Juliana Adeseye, had the opportunity to motivate students of the High School, teachers and women alike to celebrate women’s achievements and thrive in their respective fields.

The guests shared their personal experiences and journeys in business and career and encouraged women to pursue education and entrepreneurship as it will create a more inclusive future.

ARTSPLIT contributes to the success stories of these Nigerian women by helping them seek opportunities within their environment that will position them better in their future careers.

ARTSPLIT also hosted an insightful Twitter Spaces discussing more representation and parity for women in technology in line with this year’s IWD theme; DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.