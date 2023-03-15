Vote APC Governorship Candidates in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno, Kalu Begs Igbo

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Igbo people in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other states across the country to vote massively for all the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates next Saturday.

Kalu, who is representing the Abia North senatorial district in the National Assembly, made the appeal in a post on all his verified social media platforms yesterday.

The former governor of Abia State said all the APC governors deserved the support of the Igbo because of their competence and track records of performances.

According to him, “As the day for the gubernatorial election draws closer, it is important our people align with competence and performance, and support people-oriented candidates across the country.

“The candidates of the APC in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other states deserve maximum support of the Igbo people. I urge all our people in these states to cast all their votes for the candidates of the APC.

“When you vote for the APC, you have an opportunity to promote, move forward and positively influence the places you reside.”