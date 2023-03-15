Power Shift Re-echoes as Kogi West Stakeholders Beg Buhari, Tinubu, Bello

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As the Kogi State governorship election in November 2023 approaches, stakeholders from Kogi West senatorial district have once again begged President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to allow the zone produce the next state governor.

The stakeholders unanimously made the appealed during the APC ‘Thank You’ rally organised by Senator Smart Adeyemi to express thanks to the people of the Kogi West for their supports for the party in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking at the rally organised in Kabba, the headquarters of the senatorial district, Senator Adeyemi said the ‘Thank you’ rally became imperative in view of the support the zone gave the ruling party-75 percent of its votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

He, however, stated that for the law of natural justice, fair play and supports for his agitations of the various speakers who wanted the zone to produce the next governor for the state.

The senator recalled that since the creation of the state 32 years ago, the eastern senatorial district of the state has produced three governors at various times, which spanned 20 years and the central axis of the state also produced a governor, who will be completing his two term tenure of eight years while the western senatorial district has never produced any governor.

He said: “For fairness, equity and justice, the governorship position should move to the western senatorial district.

“We urged Governor Yahaya Bello to borrow a leave from the northern governor who did not look at the strength of northern population but insisted that power must shift to southern Nigeria.

“Not only that, they also gave their supports to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to win the presidential election. The northern governors are the true heroes of this democracy.

“If Bello toe the part of the northern governor and reciprocate the gesture in Kogi State, he will be remember for many generations to come as the hero of Kogi democracy.”

Adeyemi also urge President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to throw his support behind the agitation for Kogi West to produce the next governor, saying he was also a beneficiary of the APC zoning system that returned power to the South.