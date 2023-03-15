  • Tuesday, 14th March, 2023

Police Launch Manhunt for Kidnappers of Rivers Accord Party Assembly Candidate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has launched manhunt for kidnappers of Chukwudi Ogbonna, Accord political party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly.

THISDAY gathered that the victim, Ogbonna, was abducted on Monday, at Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while driving in his car.

It was also learnt that the kidnappers forcefully pulled Ogbonna from his car at gunpoint and whisked him to unknown destination.

A source who pleaded that his name should not be disclosed, revealed that the incident occured at about 8pm on the said date.

According to the source, “we noticed some men harassing two men in a Mercedez Benz car in this area, one of the occupants of the car came down to ask why the men stopped them. The next thing we saw was a release of gunshots in the air.

“As everybody was scampering for their life, including the man asking them (gunmen) question, they forcefully dragged the man we later learnt is Accord Party State Assembly candidate in Rivers away”.

The source expressed fear that “if the situation is like this when the election is not on, what will happen on Saturday, March 18, during the governorship and House of Assembly elections”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident, said police had launched manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

The police spokesperson who spoke to THISDAY on phone said, “We are aware of it, so we are investigating to ensure the victim regains his freedom”.

