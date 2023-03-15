Ogun Guber: Arewa Solidarity Forum, Igbo Youths Endorse Abiodun for Second Term

James Sowole in Abeokuta



A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Arewa Solidarity Forum, Shuaib Ganga and scores of supporters from Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, have dumped the party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganga, while leading 15 chairmen of the forum and other members of the executives of the to the country home of the governor, disclosed that members of the forum were tired of the PDP in the state and opted to join the moving train of the governor.

Ganga, who disclosed that members of the forum were ready to endorse the governor for a second term in office, added that they would mobilise their kinsmen in the local government to vote massively for him

He said: “We are here to decamp from the PDP to the APC, at the same time to endorse Your Excellency for another term of four years.”

Members of the forum, who all spoke in unison on their eagerness to adorn the yellow colour of the governor, displayed their loyalty with the tearing of the identity cards of their former political party.

Also the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Ogun State led by Kingsley Chukwuleta and members of the Igbo community have thrown their weight behind the second term ambition of Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking, Chukwuleta, who noted that the Igbo Youths are proud of the achievements of the governor in the last three and half years, added that they would give 100 per cent support to the governor.

In his response, Abiodun commended the Arewa Solidarity Forum and the Eze Ndigbo Youths of Ogun State, for coming forward to show their support for his second term ambition, saying that he was humbled by their support and endorsement.

Abiodun, while assuring them that they won’t regret their decisions to join the ruling party in the state, urged them to go all out and canvass for votes for his re-election.