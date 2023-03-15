  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

NLC Suspends Strike in Imo State

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its strike in Imo state.

A statement signed by the NLC President Joe Ajaero directed workers in the state return to work after two-day stand-off with the state government over non- payment of arrears of salaries and pensions and alleged interference in the election of the state officers of the congress.

In the statement, Ajaero said NLC took the decision to suspend the strike due to the interventions of several eminent personalities as well as the need avoid disruption of the Saturday’s State Assembly election in Imo state.

He said: “The suspension of the strike is expected to last two weeks during which the state government and its agencies are expected to meet the demands of the workers in the state”.

Ajaero said that failure to utilise the window offered by the suspension of the strike will lead to the resumption of the suspended strike with “more ferocity.”

NLC had said it embarked on the industrial action on Wednesday in Imo state to protest non- payment 20 months’ salary arrears to its members.

It also said the action was in response to the use of instruments of state by the state government to terrorise workers.

The labour movement further said that the state-wide strike was prompted by the brigandage of the state government in conjunction with security agencies against workers in the state who assembled peacefully on Tuesday to conduct the State Delegates Conference of the Congress.

