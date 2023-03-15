INEC Configures 4,940 BVAs Machines, Commences Distribution of Sensitive Materials

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the configuration of 4,940 Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for use in Saturdays governorship and House of Assembly elections in Niger State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Yushau Ahmed Garki, who disclosed this in Minna Wednesday at the commencement of the distribution of sensitive materials to be used for the election, said the configuration was successfully completed on Tuesday, adding that the BVAS machines also went through “quality assurance tests” and scaled through.

Assuring the people that everything has been put in place to ensure the election is hitch free, Garki said the Commission has met with the Agency Consultative Committee to ensure early delivery of materials at all the polling units on Saturday.

He disclosed that election will not hold in 10 units which he did not name.

Garki confirmed that two ad hoc staff that participated in the Presidential and National assembly elections have been arrested by the police for alleged theft of one BVAs machine, promising that once investigation is completed, they will be charged to court.

The Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Minna, Mr Ademola Saheed Mohammed, in an interview, said the materials for the election in the 25 local government areas of the state “were received intact and handed over to INEC intact”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) collation agent, Alhaji Sani Kutigi, applauded the distribution process, saying: “So far, we don’t have any problem.”

Kutigi, who was also the collation agent at the Presidential and National Assembly elections where he declined to sign the results sheets, insisted that INEC “wrote” the results for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in bandit- infested areas where voting did not take place.

Asked if he was not aware that IDPs were taken to safer grounds where they cast their ballots, Kutigi said the results showed they voted in their original polling units.

The state Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Alhaji Mohammed Bello, commended the distribution of the election materials, but said INEC should improve on its last performance.

Mohammed said a comprehensive report on the last election has been written by IPAC and submitted to INEC.