INEC Assures  Electorate of  Preparedness for Guber, Assembly Elections in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance of its readiness to conduct the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly’s election in Sokoto State.

The national commissioner sent to monitor the election in Sokoto State, Major General Modibbo Alkali (rtd), stated this during a stakeholders meeting with the leadership of political parties and civil society organisations (CSOs) ahead of the forthcoming election.

Speaking yesterday at the INEC headquarters Sokoto, Alkali assured leaders of political parties that the commission under his watch would ensure a hitch free, fair and credible election.

He reaffirmed that the commission has concluded its reconfiguration work on BVAS machines for the polls, and assured that all is set for the elections.

He said that the commission would not tolerate anyone who does anything contrary to the electoral act during the elections, adding that anyone causing trouble would be arrested and prosecuted.

“I have the mandate to ensure that whoever that will cause problem during the election, no matter how highly placed, will be arrested.

“After such person is arrested, he will be paraded before the public and thereafter taken to Abuja to be handed over to the IGP for prosecution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Isa Sadiq Acida, has urged INEC to defer the distribution of sensitive materials from Wednesday to Thursday for security reasons.

Acida said that the materials would require adequate security, which he said might not be available.

He commend INEC for the preparation made so far for the elections.

Also speaking the State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, commended the INEC for their program so far, and advised the commission to warn the candidates to mind their utterances ahead of the election.

Some CSOs who spoke at the meeting implored political leaders to practically act as they have pledged because the civil organisations would be watching and would hold any erring leader accountable.