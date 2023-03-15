Folarin: No Blackmail Can Stop Makinde, PDP from Defeat

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, yesterday, vowed not to succumb to the blackmails of chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, including that of its Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, saying nothing could stop Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP from defeat on Saturday.

Folarin, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yekeen Olaniyi, said his wide acceptance by the people of the state has put Arapaja and his co-travellers under intense pressure, stating that the people of the state were fed up with the maladministration of the PDP-led government in the state.

Arapaja had while featuring on a private radio station in Ibadan, the state capital, accused Folarin and other opposition leaders of ganging-up against Makinde, describing them as people of questionable character, who were out to derail the wheel of progress in the state.

Reacting, Folarin maintained that he was a democrat, civil and responsible statesman, noting that he would not respond to blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks from any politician.

“However, I want to confirm to the people of Oyo State that Mr. Taofeek Arapaja, is under intense pressure following gale of endorsements in my favour and continuous exoduses hitting the ruling PDP and other opposition parties in the state.

“No amount of blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks from Mr. Arapaja, and his co-travellers can save Engr. Seyi Makinde and other PDP candidates from imminent defeat on March 18th elections.

“The assurance is that the Almighty God and the downtrodden masses are behind Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project. With due respect to other candidates, I remain the most experienced public administrator and closest to the grassroots, having represented Oyo Central Senatorial District for three terms with verifiable track records of achievements and toured 351 wards of Oyo State on countless occasions.

“I am contesting governorship seat of Oyo State to holistically improve security, education sector, agricultural sector, health sector, empowerment and employment of our youths and women, to grow our economy, welfare of civil servants and pensioners, to ensure local government autonomy, urban renewal and rural developments, clean environment, wealth creation and lots more. I’ve capacity to do better than the current administration in the state led by the outgoing governor Seyi Makinde.

“On a final note, I urge the good people of Oyo State not to give in to cheap blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks. I have capacity to deliver masses-focused governance as executive governor, when elected. Besides, let us take full advantage of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency by voting en-masse for APC this coming Saturday. A vote for APC is for Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo,” the statement stated.