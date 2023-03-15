Edo Senator-elect Excited as Work Resumes on Benin-Auchi-Okene Road

After years of delay, the deplorable section of the Benin-Auchi-Okene expressway is set for repairs as the federal government has assured of its readiness to complete the road.

The Senator-elect representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo, who stated this, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had disclosed that funds had just been released to the contractor to commence works on the failed section between Irrua and Ehor, and also to complete the Benin-Auchi-Okene expressway, which was first awarded about eight years ago.

The minister, who spoke to Okpebholo in Abuja said palliatives works would also start at the Irrua-Ekpoma failed section as soon as possible to avert the fears of motorists ahead of the rainy season.

Okpebholo popularly called Akpakominza had during the campaigns assured the people of Edo central that he was working very hard with the APC led administration of President Mohammadu Buhari to bring succour to Esanland over the deplorable condition of roads especially the expressway which have cause the people of his area untold hardships.

The Senator-elect was in Aso Rock to meet with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect on Monday and used the occasion to remind the minister about the approach of the rainy season, which would put his people at another round of agony.

Fashola disclosed that the contractors had been paid a few days ago and would soon move to site, adding that palliative works would commence immediately in Irrua, Opoji junction and Ekpoma axis.

The Benin-Auchi-Okene expressway was awarded by the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan with work on the Benin city and Auchi axis commencing, leaving out Edo central section. The Mohammadu Buhari-led administration however started work on the Ewu interchange few years ago.

The Irrua-Opoji junction-Ekpoma section had remained in very deplorable condition resulting in the youths and motorists leading protests and blocking the road to send home their anger over the gridlock caused by articulated vehicles and trailers.

The Coalition of Esan Youth Movements in a statement last year signed by Odion Ighodaro, the group’s convener said the road was awarded in 2013 and abandoned despite the people voting largely for the PDP government of the day at a time.

The protesters complained that traveling from Ekpoma to Benin sometimes take between six to twelve hours which hitherto was about half an hour drive.

The deplorable condition of the road also became an issue during the 2023 electioneering campaigns with the current Senator, Engineer Clifford Ordia, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and his party, the PDP on the receiving end.

Okpebholo who was elated over the news from Fashola stated that, “these were signs of the good things to come for the people of Esanland from APC and the incoming government of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”