Delta Governorship Candidates’ Debate Under way on ARISE  News Channel 

Leading candidates for the seat of the governor of Delta State are participating in a debate organised by ARISE News Channel.

The participants spoke on their plans for the state if elected governor. See excerpts:

Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela, promised to “enthrone righteousness” in Delta State in order establish a a solid foundation that would ensure that cost of governance is reduced and corruption effectively tackled.

Pela assured of mass participation of people for accelerated development.

Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) stressed the need to replace the civil service structure in governance to an industrialized system that would involve the private sector in the economic development plan of his admnistration.

Gbagi says he will introduce a level of social security service provision especially for the youths, adding that he would give unemployed youths monthly allowance for a period into his administration.

Sunny Ofehe of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) believes in his plan to regenerate the local economy through attraction of direct foreign investments, putting the initial target at $26 billion direct foreign investment.

Great Ogboru of APGA said he would leverage on his over 30 years experience as an entrepreneur to rejig the Delta State economy.

Kenneth Gbagi

“I will eliminate open grazing in Delta State and put in place an arrangement that would keep roving herdsmen away from community farms.”

Sunny Ofehe

“I strongly support State Police”

Kenneth Gbagi

“I believe Delta State and Nigeria is not ripe for state police.”

Great Ogboru

“I do not believe in state police as being propagated because the governors are not matured enough.”

Great Ogboru

“We need investment in critical areas like agriculture and oil and gas sector”.

Great Ogboru

Some criminals hid under “Fulani herdsmen” to perpetuate evil in Delta State.

Kennedy Pela

The Labour Party under me will establish 10 model cities in the 10 federal constituencies in the state in order to have a better environmentally organized and functional.

Sunny Ofehe

I will halt taxes on the poor people struggling to eke out a living, like commercial motorcyclists and petty traders, who have resisted the lure of crime.

Ken Pela

My eight-point development plan are well thought-out to address the basic challenges facing Delta State.

Sunny Ofehe says he would introduce the Rwadan education model that is tied to the SDG – Social Development Goals – so as to attract corporate and foreign financial and technical aid.

