Anambra Women Protest Death of Septuagenarian Organ Harvest Victim

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Thousands of women yesterday staged a protest in Umunze community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the death of a septuagenarian, simply known as Mrs. Charity, whose body parts were suspected to have been harvested for rituals.

Charity, as she is simply known, was last week attacked in her residence in Umunze, where her nipples, other private part; lips and fingers were cut off by her attackers, presumably for money ritual.

She was rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Awka, where she was receiving treatment, but later died as a result of injuries sustained.

The women of Umunze community, who trooped out to the local government headquarters in protest, identified the assailant as an indigene of Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, and called for the expulsion of all indigenes of Abakiliki residing in Umunze.

The women leader in the community, Mrs. Bridget Enekwechi, told journalists that: “We have reviewed the activities of

Abakiliki people living in Umunze, and we have come to the conclusion that they must leave our community.

“They are many in our community. They impregnate our girls out of marriage; they rape our woman, and are involved in most of the killing happening in Umunze. See how they butchered Madam Charity, they will leave our community for peace to reign.”

The President-General of the community, Mr. Hippolite Olua, who addressed the women at the council secretariat, promised to ensure that the deceased gets justice even in death.

Olua said: “We are calling on all of you to maintain peace and go about your protest peacefully. Our mother, who was killed, was a good woman, and she did not deserve to be murdered in such a gruesome manner.

“The suspect has been arrested and handed over to the police, and he confessed that a native doctor told him to bring the items for money ritual. He has refused to produce the body parts he took from our sister, and he will be charged to court soon and jailed. We promise you, please monitor the matter until justice is served.”

In the meantime, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Promise Eze, who spoke to journalists, confirmed the criminal activities of most of their tenants in the community, saying

a register has been opened for all non-indigenes living in Umunze to register their names.