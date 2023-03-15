Aggrieved Abia APC Members Pledge to Work for Emenike’s Victory

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia who were aggrieved before now have pledged to unite behind the party’s governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Across several local governments in Abia South zone, leaders of the groups yesterday announced they had collapsed their parallel structures to join hands with Emenike.

The local government and ward executives of the factional groups made good their intentions to return to the Abia APC family and were received by Emenike and the state chairman of the party, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

The governorship candidate, who made whistle stop visits to the groups at Aba North/Aba South local governments as well as Obingwa local government, commended them for coming back to the party fold.

In a communique signed by all the ward chairmen in Aba South Local Government, the aggrieved party members under the aegis of Integrity Group, comprising factional ward chairmen and other executives said that that have resolved to embrace unity.

They pledged “to work harmoniously to ensure the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship/state assembly election”, adding that “the interest of the party is paramount and supersedes any personal interest.”

While welcoming the estranged party members back, Emenike assured them that their status as members of Abia APC had not diminished in any form.

The governorship candidate and leader of Abia APC further assured the returning party members that he was “willing and capable of being father to all members.”

He said that after rescuing Abia by winning the March 18 governorship poll, “my next energy will be geared towards the development of Abia.”

“We are all APC members. What unites us is greater than what divides us,” he said, adding, “I want all of us to forget the past disagreements in the party and let us work together for the interest of our party.”