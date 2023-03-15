Adeleke Inaugurates 10.5km Second Phase Dualisation of Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo, Kwara Roads

•Contractor expresses readiness for high quality road, timely completion

•Osun PDP taunts APC, alleges no more usage of bullion van to carry state’s resources to Bourdillion

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday inaugurated the second phase of the dualisation of the Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo, Kwara State boundary road which is 10.5km, from Osogbo Steel Rolling Company to Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Also at the commissioning yesterday, the Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Sammya Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa, expressed readiness to always provide high quality and road infrastructure for the government and people of Osun state in record time.

Early this early this year, Governor Adeleke had mobilised Sammya Construction Company back to site, for the continuation of the Osogbo/Ikirun/Ila Odo Kwara boundary road which was started by the Rauf Aregbesola Administration in the last 12 years.

Adeleke in his address at the inauguration yesterday, said, “today signifies another landmark in the annals of history of our dear state. This government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens for a good road linking Osogbo – Ikirun within her first 100days in office.”

According to him, “this road project commenced on 9th January, 2013, under the administration of former Governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, with the First Phase from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company which was commissioned on 19th November, 2018.”

Adeleke noted that the immediate past governor, being a member of the same political party with his predecessor, paid a lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace of Osun State.

He stressed that, “there is no gainsaying, my administration commenced about 100 days ago and I made a covenant with God and the people of Osun State that all the meaningful on-going projects embarked upon by the previous administration would not be abandoned, but would be completed in record time.”

Adeleke noted that the event heralded a clear testimony of his covenant and further assured that another phase of the project will commence immediately.

He opined that he used the project as a proof to assure the entire people of Osun State about his administration’s commitment to the accelerated infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Meanwhile, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has found it spurious and fallacious, the allegation of 90 billion allocation to the state in the past three months leveled against the Adeleke’s administration.

The PDP in a statement by the Acting Chairman of the party yesterday in the state, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, described the allegation by the opposition party in the state as “the last straw gimmicks to get back into the news due to how well they’ve been rejected by the good people of Osun State.”

Akindele said, “the Osun APC has been bewildered, bemused and astonished by the impressive level Governor Ademola Adeleke and PDP has delivered on its promises and asuch they wish to know the mystery behind the success story so far.

“We found it laughable again that those who ought to go and hide their face in shame on how they’ve mismanaged the resources of Osun and the level of maladministration they carried out in the state are standing in front of camera to try to serve as a moral compass for a government that has continually make good his promises to the people of Osun State

“Their recent allegation that the administration of PDP should answer for an imaginary 90bn allocation is unfounded and fallacious

“If they wish to know how well we’ve been delivering on our promises to the people of Osun State, we’re happy to tell them that it is due to the fact that, Governor Ademola Adeleke has blocked all leakages the good for nothing party(APC) has been using to siphon Osun wealth in the past and also, there is no more usage of bullion van to carry Osun wealth to Bourdillion like it was the practice during their time in government”

” Our achievement in government as a party within 100days in office has dwarfed the snail speed Osun suffered in the last administration and this is what they’re not happy about.”