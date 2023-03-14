  • Tuesday, 14th March, 2023

Tinubu Hails Aderinto for Winning $300,000 Dan David Prize in History

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has commended Prof. Saheed Aderinto, a Professor of History and African and African Diaspora Studies, Florida International University, for winning the prestigious Dan David $300,000 prize in History.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, stated that by the rare achievement, Aderinto had not only further etched his name in academic excellence, but also made Nigeria, Africa and the entire Black race proud, which  all must remain thankful to him.

He commended the Selection Committee of the international award for recognising the useful contributions of  Aderinto to the study of history and for making an excellent pick.

The president-elect said it was noteworthy that the Selection Committee eulogised the Nigerian, saying, in his work, he “situates African history at the cutting edge of diverse literatures in the histories of sexuality, nonhumans and violence, noting that it is exceptional to see a single person leading scholarship in all these fields.”

Tinubu said: “Warm congratulations to Prof. Saheed Aderinto, a prominent Professor of History and African and African Diaspora Studies,  Florida International University, for winning the prestigious Dan David $300,000 prize in History.

“This academic accomplishment speaks to the Nigerian can-do spirit and our ability to be the very best we can be wherever and in whatever field we find ourselves.”

Tinubu noted that the award again underscored the importance of the study of history in the schools.

He promised to  do all that is necessary to get Nigerians  to rise to any level they desire in all areas including the academia.

