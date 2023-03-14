Senate Presidency: Group Drums Support for Akpabio

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A group in the North Central region, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), yesterday urged senators-elect for the 10th Senate to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate president of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the group, Musa Yahaya Azara, made the request on behalf of the SGACG at a press conference in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Azara, however, noted that all the other aspirants for the office of the Senate president were experienced and not qualified, “but Akpabio, who is the Dan Amanan Azara of Nasarawa State, was more deserving for the purpose of national unity and fairness.

“It is worth mentioning that all zones have had a fair share of the office, but the South-south has been marginalised for a long time, considering their contributions to the national treasury.

“Thus, the North Central group believes that it is time for the South-south to have a representative in the position of the Senate president.”

He maintained that Akpabio, being a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, former Senate Minority Leader, and a former minister, is very experienced and qualified for the President of the Senate.

“In addition, Senator Akpabio has contributed immensely for the success of the APC presidential primaries last year, where he was the first presidential aspirant to step down and throw his support behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a situation that reduced the tension at the APC presidential primaries,” Azara added.

He, therefore, described Akpabio as an uncommon leader who always stands for the people, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.