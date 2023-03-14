Gombe APC Raises the Alarm over Plot against Gov Yahaya

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Campaign Council (GSCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to embark on smear campaign against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

According to a press statement by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, GSCC, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to journalists, the planned smear campaign was by members of the opposition political parties in the state.

He stated in the statement that “it has come to the attention of the GSCC of the APC that some unscrupulous elements in the opposition parties in the state have concluded plans to come up with concerted smear campaigns against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governorship candidate of our party.”

The governor’s media aide added that “we have credible intelligence that those opposition elements are working in cohort with their paymasters to dish out outright falsehood against our candidate and other party chieftains as part of their last attempts to hoodwink the Gombe electorate who have since made up their minds to reelect Governor Inuwa for a second term.”

Misilli, who is also the Director, Media and Publicity, Government House, Gombe, further stated that “having seen the handwriting on the wall that they stand no chance in the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections, which will now hold on March 18, these enemies of Gombe people have engaged the services of some political jobbers to execute their evil plot.

“We, in the Gombe State APC Campaign Council, have deemed it necessary to bring this to the attention of the Gombe people and urge them to disregard any such falsehood in any kind.”

He said: “We wish to reiterate that Governor Inuwa Yahaya remains resolute and deeply committed to continue with his good governance that will ensure a better Gombe for all the people of Gombe State and beyond. On this, his resolve remains unwavering.”

“We call on the general public not to give in to the opposition’s hateful political propaganda and campaigns of incitement that threaten our peaceful coexistence.

“Gombe is reputed for its political non-violence, tolerance and stability. We must therefore approach elections as a family affair, devoid of rancor, ill-will and bitterness.”

He concluded stating that “this is to also to caution those planning such evil to shelve their plot as the people of Gombe are solidly behind Governor Inuwa Yahaya and will give him a second mandate on Saturday, March 18, In Sha Allah.