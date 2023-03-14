FGDC Outlines Plans for Memorable 30th Anniversary WCGC

Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), owners of the famed World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) have promised participants and sponsors in this year’s edition of the competition, a fun-filled and memorable weekend. This 2023 edition which also marks the 30th anniversary of the tournament will get underway at Lakowe Lakes Club later this month.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya, who spoke during the week said, FGDC was putting all necessary arrangements in place to make sure the participants and sponsors of the unique 30th anniversary edition memorable.

According to Olukoya, the 2023 WCGC will not be the usual golf game but will be filled with more fun, on and off the course for the duration of the tournament.

“This year’s event is unique in several ways. We plan to introduce a Free Children’s Golf Clinic to some select public schools in Lagos State as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary. We will join the rest of the world to mark this milestone, keeping in mind the strides we have made in advancing the game of golf in our country”, Olukoya said.

He explained further that “organisers are putting several plans in place for what will be the “Special Edition”.

Last year, Team Dulux Paints, represented by Peter Eben-Spiff and Vitus Ezenwa, won the glamorous event while Remi Edu and Oke Ananaba of Eko Support-1 finished second.

WCGC is held in more than 30 countries worldwide, and since its debut in Nigeria, it has become an annual meeting place for businesses and a platform to establish new connections and strengthen existing relationships.

It also offers unique marketing opportunities for businesses, of which some have become integral members of the corporate golf family.

Expected to be part of this year’s edition are notable outfits like NCDMB, Guinness, Pepsi, Banwo & Ighodalo, NNPC Retails, PwC and Western Development Company among others.

Winners of the Nigeria National Finals in Lakowe will go on to represent their organization and Nigeria at the World Finals in Tenerife, Spain where the celebration of the 30th Anniversary Edition will climax.