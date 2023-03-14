Fayose Rallies Support for Makinde’s Re-election

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, called on residents of Oyo State to re-elect Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, so that he could complete the good job he has been doing in the state.

Fayose described Makinde as the best and only option for the state, adding that the people of the state could not afford to throw away the baby with the bathwater, saying he has done well in the last four years, and that he should be allowed to continue the good work.

The former governor, who stated this while featuring on a radio station in Ibadan, yesterday, maintained that despite his political issues with Makinde, the Oyo governor has been able to deliver the goods in terms of governance and should be allowed to continue in office.

According to him, Makinde was able to win his heart with the massive infrastructure development of the state, including the Ibadan Circular Road and the Moniya-Iseyin Road, adding that unlike most governors who only developed the state capital, Makinde has been able to touch the rural centres in the state.

“Ajimobi was able to do two terms and I think Makinde should be given the same opportunity to consolidate on all he has started. There are about three projects that drew my attention in the state. One of them is that Circular road, which will burst out at Asejire and I am looking forward to its completion.

“Another one is the Iseyin road. I was a student at Olivet Baptist High School at Oyo. Until the project was done, it was a nightmare. Most governors will develop the major city, which is Ibadan. But let me say to you that Makinde is still the best option. I have nothing against anybody but he is the best and only option. Please, support him.

“I can tell you that there is no governor that can complete all the jobs. We were there sometime ago and thought it wouldn’t end but it ended. Four years is not long. He has done well. I said earlier that we do have issues.”

Fayose further commended Makinde for his courage in standing for equity and fairness with regards to the presidential election, which was won by Bola Tinubu.