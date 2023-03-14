Ebonyi Won’t Record Voter Apathy, Says APC





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ahead of next Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly election, the Ebonyi State Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the electorate of adequate security to enable them turn out en mass to exercise their franchise.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Director, Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said Ebonyi people were enthusiastic and desirous to vote and elect the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, and other candidates of the party in the state.

He noted that there have been massive political alignments in favour of the APC by stakeholders of opposition parties to support the election of Nwifuru based on equity, justice and power rotation.

Orji said: “Ebonyi people will come out en mass and vote for the APC next Saturday. We are glad to note the enthusiasm of stakeholders of opposition political parties in the state who have seen reasons to support the candidature of Nwifuru.

“Honestly, since after the first election, it has been either massive political alignment in favour of APC or mass defection to APC or open support for the governorship candidate of the APC by the bigwigs of opposition political parties, including Labour Party, PDP, APGA and others.

“History will be kind to prominent leaders of opposition political parties in the state, including Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Sylvanus Nguji Ngele, Senator Obinna Ogba, Lawrence Nwuruku, Sir Edward Nkwegu, Hon Peter Ede, Livinus Makwe, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, Chief Boniface Ofoke, Hon Sylvester Ogbaga and many others for upholding the Divine Mandate zoning arrangement for the governorship seat, which is equitably the turn of Ebonyi North, Izzi in particular.

“Their stand for the truth, justice and good conscience and their decision to support the candidature of Nwifuru is a record that shall be honoured by posterity.”

He added: “We view their deep thoughts to collapse their structure in PDP, Labour Party, APGA in favour of APC’s governorship candidate as not only God’s design for a more united and progressive state, but also an interesting phenomenon that will shape the political landscape in the state. To all who made sacrifices to entrench zoning arrangement in the body politic of the state, you are heroes of this democratic dispensation.”

Also, the APC campaign council decried the series of bloody attacks of members and supporters of the party, and called on the security agencies to up their games and ensure total protection and security of lives and property in the state.