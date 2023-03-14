CAN Charges Voters on Governorship Election

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly’s elections in parts of the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has tasked voters to cast their ballots only for credible candidates during the election.

The Niger State Chapter of the CAN said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna that it is by so doing that the society would be assured of quality leadership and delivery of dividends of democracy.

The statement that was signed on behalf of the State Chairman of CAN, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, by his Media Aide, Mr. Dan Atori, stated that candidates to be voted for should also be those who would ensure development and the peaceful co-existence of the people.

According to the statement “we enjoin everyone to vote for candidates of your choice, who must ensure quality education and free healthcare for the people.

“The preferred candidates must be those who can guarantee internal security, religious neutrality, and enforcement of fundamental rights and will be fair in appointments.”

It also advised that the electorates should vote for the candidates who have shown a sense of belonging to all faith in the state, because this is the time to look out for those who have respect for the body of Christ as a show of equity, fairness, partnership and peaceful coexistence in the state.

“The candidate must be compassionate, disciplined and live a credible lifestyle; must not be cultists, religious fanatics, or involved in illicit drugs and must not have a relationship with bandits and thugs.” it added.

The statement then called on Nigerlites, especially Christians, to choose any day between Wednesday and Friday this week to fast and pray for the success of the elections.