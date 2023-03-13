  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Union Bank Celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 

Business | 48 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to a just and equitable society in honour of International Women’s Day 2023 by promoting equity, justice, and the continuous inclusion of women in all fields of human endeavour, particularly in technology. This was highlighted at a virtual event recently hosted by the bank’s internal women’s network, WeHub (Women Empowerment Hub). 

In line with this year’s global campaign theme, “Embrace Equity,” the event had activities and discussions focused on topical issues. As an organisation committed to leading the charge for inclusion and parity, Union Bank has consistently leveraged International Women’s Day to promote impactful conversations and encourage positive action for gender equality. During the discussions, the bank emphasised its commitment to embedding equity in all its operations to guarantee the career advancement of female employees across all departments, especially Technology.

Speaking during her opening remarks, Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer Union Bank, said, “International Women’s Day is a significant day for us at Union Bank because it provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions and progress made by women in the workplace and society at large. This year’s message reminds us that in our push for a gender-balanced world, equality alone is not enough. It is important that everyone is treated fairly and with consideration for their needs.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.