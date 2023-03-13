Same Faith Ticket: Coalition Hails Calls for Adamu’s Resignation

*Backs north central for senate presidency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to heed the calls for his resignation in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.



The CNCRA said Adamu’s exit as APC National Chairman would ensure power balancing in the incoming Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress-led government.

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and Secretary, Engr. Sina Akadiri, said Adamu’s resignation would also be a great opportunity for the APC to assuage the feelings of Christians towards the same faith arrangement of the party in the recently concluded presidential election.



CNCRA commended the National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the APC, Mallam Salihu Lukman, for demanding the resignation of Adamu and argued that the National Chairman should quit the stage honourably in a bid to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the president-elect, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Lukman, had a statement titled “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy,” at the weekend, stressed that the National Chairman of the party, must resign to give way to a Christian leader.



CNCRA said, “Adamu should toe the path of honour and statesmanship by tendering his letter of resignation after the governorship and House Assembly elections.

“His action would be welcomed and commended by the Christians and it will also pave the way for the emergence of a ranking senator from North Central, to become either the president or deputy president of the senate in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.”

It noted that the ruling APC should compensate the region by making sure that a dependable, loyal and most ranking senator emerge as either the President or Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.



Part of the statement read, ” As right activists, we have watched and observed with keen interest, the recent political developments in the country and have decided to add our voice to the raging controversies over the seemingly inbalances in the polity as it affects the structure of top political offices.