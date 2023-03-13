  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Presco Canvasses Support for Gender Equality  

As part of measures to sustain development, the Managing Director of Presco Plc, Felix Nwabuko has emphasised the need to eliminate all forms of gender inequality.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony organised by Presco Plc to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, Nwabuko described the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” as apt.

He reaffirmed Presco’s commitment to a just and equitable society by promoting equality.  

Nwabuko also used the opportunity to commend Presco’s gender committee, pledging to sustain support and growth of women within the company.

 The event held within the company’s premises in Benin City, Edo State had in attendance women representatives of the company’s estates such as Cowan, Sakponba, Ologbo and Obaretin.

The guest speaker, Kingsley Williams, who is also a staff of Wema Bank Plc,  explained in details internet and mobile bank processes, pointing out the advantages and dangers associated with it.

The highpoint of the ceremony was a drama presentation on the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality.

 The ceremony also dwelt on the use of mobile phones and internet connectivity to facilitate financial transactions.

 In her submission, the committee’s coordinator, Mrs Fatima Emeri appreciated women for their strength and ability to multi-task.  

 She urged all women from the various estates to speak out on gender sensitive issues and  emphasized the need to dress properly in the work environment.

