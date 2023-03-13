Nwobodo Urges Electorate to Vote  Peter  Mbah as Enugu Gov

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the governorship election on Saturday, former Governor of old Anambra State, Mr. Jim Nwobodo, has asked the electorate, especially young people in Enugu State to ensure that they come out en masse to vote for the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, because he would not disappoint them.

Nwobodo said that Mbah’s manifesto was not rhetoric, but “a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery” for addressing the challenges of the people of Enugu State.

He made the call on Sunday at a press conference which was attended by leaders from across the three senatorial zones in the state, including the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chuka Utazi; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; House Members, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, former Senator Gil Nnaji and former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi.

Nwobodo said in his address that “at my age and stage in life, I cannot stake my reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is.

“Each time we discussed, I saw Mbah’s passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu East.”

The former governor noted that of all the candidates running for the governorship position, Mba remained the only one who has taken his time to study and understand the problems of Enugu State.

He said: “Mbah’s Manifesto shows his deep understanding of the problems we face in Enugu State, and my interactions with him confirms it.

“He has a message that addresses the problems of the youths and the people of Enugu State, and the ability to address such problems.”

He further stated that Mbah’s entrepreneurial pedigrees put him miles ahead of other candidates, adding that the time has come to run governance of Enugu State like business for the benefit of all.

Nwobodo enjoined the people of Enugu State to reject divisive calls, sentimental and clannish voting that would keep Enugu in a state of stunted development, take optimistic view and vote rationally and objectively for Mbah.

“I am today standing behind another entrepreneur, who is passionate and desirous of delivering on his mandate and will hit the ground running as soon as he comes onboard.

“Mba is not just an intelligent theorist; he has practically demonstrated his ability to deliver by building a marketing oil business from ground zero to a dominant oil and gas marketing institution that has overtaken the incumbent multinational oil marketing companies in Nigeria,” he said.