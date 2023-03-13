Jaji Mourns Victims of Lagos Train Accident, Terrorist Attack in Borno

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

Member-elect representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara state, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has expressed sadness over the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos.



He also condemned the killing of 29 fishermen by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorist in the Lake Chad region of Borno State last Thursday.

Jaji, a former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on National Security and intelligence in the 8th Assembly, in a statement signed by him yesterday, sent his heartfelt condolences to families of victims, the people and government of Lagos State over the unfortunate accident.



He said, “It is unfortunate that the accident claimed lives, injured many and recorded large-scale destruction at a time like this. I sympathise with the victims, their families, and indeed the people and government of Lagos state.

“I commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the proactive steps he took after the accident.I pray that God will grant the dead eternal rest and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries quick recovery.”



On the killing of 29 fishermen in Mukdolo village in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state, Jaji said it was barbaric and unacceptable, calling on the perpetrators to repent from their evil ways.



“On behalf of my constituents and family, I condemn in strong terms this unprovoked inhuman act by these elements. It is barbaric and unacceptable. I hereby call on those behind the killing to repent and desist from wasting innocent lives forthwith.



“We cannot continue like this. Life is very precious, and no human being has the right to take another life. This has to stop, and all Nigerians must rise up and condemn this in its entirety.



“My condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Borno state, especially His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum over this despicable act”