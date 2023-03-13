Group Urges Soli to Join House Speaker Race 

*Says next speaker should come from Northwest

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A group in the National Assembly known as the Legislative Governance Group has called on Hon. Sada Soli who’s from Northwest-Katsina State, to join the race for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Hon. Sada Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly to represent the people of Kaita/jibia Federal Constituency, Katsina State.

In a statement titled “Happy birthday Hon. Sada Soli, the groups secretary general Stanley Ekpa said, “it is an era for service” the group says following the victory of the All Progressives Congress at the presidential election, it is time for the party to constitute the leadership of the National Assembly, ensuring power balancing amongst all geo-political zones.

The group said their call for Hon. Sada Soli to join the speakership race is premised on his credentials of competence, experience, and years of impactful legislative leadership.

“Flowing from the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Presidential election, with commanding majority at both chambers of the National Assembly, it is now time for APC to consider constituting the leadership of the National Assembly with a clear sight on ensuring that credible candidates like Honourable Sada Soli are elected to ensure quality balancing of power amongst all geo-political zones.

“It is our contention that since the President is from the Southwest, the Vice-President from the Northeast, with the potential of the Senate President coming from the Southeast or South-south, the Speaker of the House of Representatives should come from the Northwest: which fortunately is the core support base of the APC, with the highest number of bloc votes for the party’s convincing victory at the just concluded presidential election.

“Beyond the need for power balancing, Nigeria needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of impactful legislative leadership and Hon. Sada readily brings his years of service, experience, leadership and voice of reason to bare. It is on this note that we call on the All Progressive Congress and His Excellency, Asijawu Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect, to consider the rich political and leadership values that Hon. Sada Soli brings in service to our country as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if elected.” The statement read