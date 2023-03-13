  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Delta CP: How 15 Naval Ratings Invaded Police Station, Beat Up Sergeant

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, yesterday narrated how 15 naval personnel invaded Enerhen Police Station at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state and beat up a police sergeant.

He said that a naval rating identified as Kevwe Ejaita who lodged at Oguta Lake behind Enerhen Police Station Hotel along with two others, had last Wednesday at about 2.45 p.m., drove out to the hotel and had an altercation with one of the policemen posted as station guards at the security barrier in front of the station.

The state police boss disclosed that the said naval rating, Kevwe returned surprisingly the next day with about 15 other ratings and attacked the police sergeant with whom he had the altercation the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on his face.

Ari, in a statement signed on his behalf by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, said:  “On 08/03/2023 at about 14. 45 hours a naval rating identified as Kevwe Ejaita ‘m’ alongside two others who lodged at Oguta Lake Hotel behind Enerhen Division, while driving out of the area, had an altercation with one the policemen posted as Station Guards at the security barrier in front of the police station.

“Surprisingly, on 09/03/2023, the said Kevwe Ejaita, returned to the station with about 15 other naval ratings, attacked the police sergeant (name withheld) with whom he had an altercation the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on his face.

“The DPO Enerhen Division promptly responded with his men, and the attack was successfully repelled while the said Kevwe Ejaita, who was the arrowhead of the group, was arrested.” 

Ari said that the naval authority in Warri, on being informed of the situation, detailed a team of Naval Police personnel to proceed to the division after which the arrested naval rating was released to the navy authority on request for necessary disciplinary action.

The injured police sergeant, he said, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The commissioner of police stated that his command and the leadership of Nigerian Navy in the state have taken steps to avert a reoccurrence.

He commended the public for their concern and  warned in strong terms that, assault on police officers while performing their lawful duties by anyone would not be tolerated.

