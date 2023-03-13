  • Tuesday, 14th March, 2023

Award Winning Singer and Songwriter InsaneChips Set to Release Highly Anticipated EP “SOUNDS & RHYTHM”

Oku Chibuike popularly known as InsaneChips is a Recording artist, songwriter, record producer, mixing and mastering engineer and an award-winning actor.

The Afrobeats artist came into the limelight with his trending single “Shake” and has since then worked with top Afrobeats artists like Phyno, Zlatan, Psquare, Jeriq, Selebobo and Zoro.

With the release of this EP, InsaneChips further solidifies his position as an artist with the kind of versatility that’s rare in the industry. Insane Chips gives us a glimpse of his lover boy side as he soundly delivers an undiluted sensational 6 tracks on his debut project, in which he produced 3 tracks and featured one of Afrobeats global star Tekno.
The EP will be available for streaming and downloads on all digital music platforms on the 24th of March, 2023.

