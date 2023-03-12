Will Akinwunmi Ambode Congratulate Tinubu?

When people talk about water passing under the bridge, they point out a lot of things. Chief among these things is the possibility of that water never returning. So the idea that the matter between President-elect Bola Tinubu and his godson of yesteryear, Akinwunmi Ambode, has passed under the bridge is stale now that there is a chance for them to meet again. But life is a potsherd with grains of surprises on it, so nobody ever knows what the future holds.

The former governor of Lagos State, Ambode, certainly does not know what the future holds. Despite his matchless talent in administration and management, the man has also shown himself to be patient without being cunning, wise without being proud, and humble without being off-putting. But whether these admirable characteristics would endear him again to Tinubu is something that only Tinubu knows.

Many people were rattled when the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the winning party after the 2023 presidential elections. Past acquaintances of the President-elect likely danced knowing that they will benefit from his victory in no small way. But what about Ambode? Did he cheer with those that have benefitted from Tinubu’s influence over the years? Or did he groan with those that have offended Tinubu? Only Ambode knows.

But we can tell which category Ambode falls in depending on his reaction to Tinubu’s new quasi-presidential status. If he sends a congratulatory message to his former godfather, it would indicate that he is happy at the latter’s emergence as President-elect. However, if Ambode remains aloof and makes no move to celebrate Tinubu, that would suggest to observers that he is holding a grudge.

What will be the outcome of all of these calculations? Will Ambode congratulate Tinubu or not? We shall see.