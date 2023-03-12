  • Sunday, 12th March, 2023

Tompolo: I Never Made Any Comment on Presidential Poll

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo) has denied issuing any video on the ongoing 2023 general election in the country.

He made the clarification in a statement by his Media Consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo yesterday.

The statement denied a video currently trending on social media and online platforms wherein he was quoted as hailing the outcome of the last presidential and national assembly elections,

It said he did not do any video of any sort since he is a friend to all the candidates.

According to the statement, Ekpemupolo warned the public to beware of characters that were out to smear his name.

It thus read: “The attention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has been drawn to an alleged viral video on the 2023 general election, where some online media quoted him to have hailed the outcome of the election. 

“For the avoidance of doubt, Tompolo did not do any video of any sort. Tompolo has not said anything on the outcome of the Presidential election. He is not an enemy to any of the Presidential candidates as well as the governorship candidates. 

“He is a friend to all. And so, he has not asked anyone to use his name to campaign for any of the candidates. The general public should beware of characters that are out there to smear his name”, it stated.

