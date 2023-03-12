Reject Delta APC, PDP Guber Candidates, LP Tells Voters

· Asks electorate to vote of LP’s governorship candidate

Idowu Sylvester in Warri

The Labour Party (LP), Delta State, yesterday asked the state’s registered voters to reject the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the forthcoming elections

Rather than voting for the APC and PDP candidates, the party called on the state’s registered voters to support its governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela and his running mate, Prof. Julie Nwabogo-Umukoro in the next elections,

A chieftain of Delta LP, Chief Delly Ajufo expressed concerns about Ibori’s support for Omo-Agege in a statement he personally signed yesterday.

In his statement, Ajufo said Delta LP “is gradually taking on the colouration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Ibori’s loyalists now leaving the main opposition party in droves and finding a new home in APC.”

Ajufo described the alliance as a gathering of vultures to consume the soul of Delta State, pointing out that Ibori suffered under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

With his support for Omo-Agege, LP’s leader said Ibori “now has a chance to reclaim his godfather or grand commander position over his estranged godson.”

He said Deltans needed “to be wary of Omo-Agege’s governorship bid and see it as a backdoor for Ibori to re-take control of the management of the state’s resources in a manner likely to be worse than the 1999 – 2007 era when he was governor.”

He warned that Deltans could not have forgotten how Ibori raped the fortunes of the state in his eight-year administration by corruptly enriching himself and his cronies that earned him a UK prison sentence.

He described the APC as PDP II trying to upstage Okowa’s PDP from power, saying Deltans should reward both political parties with electoral defeat since they had run the country (APC for eight years) and Delta State (PDP for 24 years) badly.

He argued that none of them deserves {to occupy the seat of power in Asaba come May 29. The gathering of Ibori’s political family under APC is dark and ominous for the state.

He urged the electorate to reject both PDP and APC at the forthcoming elections and vote for LP as the only political breath of fresh air that Delta people need now.

He said: “We must sever our links with the people from both parties that have collectively ruined the fortunes of this oil-rich state by running it aground since 1999.

“Ibori is trying to reclaim his faded godfather position, using APC as his new launching pad. This was tantamount to vultures gathering to feast on the carcass of a dying animal, a situation that Deltans should not wait to see.

“This is a gathering of vultures. It will not augur well for our beloved Delta State. Ibori wants to use the APC backdoor to reclaim his faded godfather status since all his allies are dumping PDP in droves and moving over to APC.

“The signs are not good for Deltans who have been pauperised for so many years in spite of the huge oil wealth that comes to the state monthly. I urge Deltans to see through the evil that’s about to befall them if they elect Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Of course, PDP is dead, going by the February 25 election. There is no need to bother about it. Deltans will bury whatever remains of it in the guber an election. The nightmare we must all now resist is APC taking over.

“Omo-Agege was the Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner under Ibori’s eight-year reign of wasted resources in Delta from 1999 – 2007.

“A vote for Omo-Agege is a vote for the return of Ibori into Delta’s mainstream, with his baggage of corruption and mismanagement of state resources.”

He urged Deltans to do for the Labour Party what they did on February 25 when they massively voted for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

LP’s chieftain noted that they should do the same for the party’s governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela and all House of Assembly candidates.

He called on all women “to look the way of LP’s candidate for the governorship election. We also call on women to rally their own fellow woman, Nwabogo-Umukoro to represent and champion women’s causes in government at the highest decision-making level.”