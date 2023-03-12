Oba of Benin Congratulates President-elect, Tinubu

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has joined the list of eminent Nigerians to congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, for emerging as the winner of the just conducted presidential election.

The monarch said Tinubu’s victory at the poll “is a victory for all Nigerians,” citing his antecedents as former Governor of Lagos State and one of the country’s foremost nationalists.



He conveyed his accolades in a letter of congratulation he addressed to the President-elect on behalf of himself and Benin Kingdom at large on March 3.

Oba Ewuare II described Tinubu as a unifier and detribalised Nigerian, who would move Nigeria to greater heights.



The letter read in part: “May I respectfully write on behalf of myself, the Royal Court Benin, members of the Royal Family, and Benin Traditional Council to happily congratulate you on a well-deserved election as the President-elect of this our great country, Nigeria.



“Your victory is victory for all Nigerians with hopes and aspirations for a better Nigeria. Given your antecedents inter alia as one of the foremost nationalists and successes recorded as the Governor of Lagos State, I am confident that you will excel in the discharge of your onerous mandate that has now been democratically placed on your shoulders by the people of Nigeria.



“Going by your acceptance speech, you have already indicated that you are ready to be a unifier. We join other well-wishers and Nigerians to thank God for a peaceful hitch-free election and wish you a successful tenure.

“As you prepare to take up you onerous responsibilities as the President-elect of this great country, we wish you well and once more a hearty congratulations to your Excellency,” Oba Ewuare II wrote on behalf of Benin Kingdom,” the monarch explained.