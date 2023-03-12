  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

Man Utd Vs Southampton, La Liga Top Fixtures Live on GOtv

After a humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will strive to get back to winning ways today when they face Southampton at Old Trafford at 3:00pm live on GOtv (Super Sport Football Ch 31).

Currently sitting at the third spot of the Premier League table, Manchester United saw their title hope hit a major setback when they faced Liverpool last weekend. However, there is a ray of hope ahead for the Saturday fixture as the Red Devils put up an impressive show at the UEFA Europa league fixture when they toppled La Liga side Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 fixture on Thursday.

Also on, Sunday, La Liga leader, Barcelona will travel to San Mames where they will face Atletic Bilbao on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 9:00 pmas they look to extend their lead over title contenders, Real Madrid

To wrap up with week 25 La Liga fixtures, on Monday, Atletico Madrid will travel to Girona as they look to keep their  La Liga title race alive on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 9:00 pm

