Makinde: I’ll Treat Christians, Muslims without Favouritism

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde yesterday pledged that he would serve the people of the state equally and fairly without any bias or favouritism when re-elected.

Makinde also noted that when re-elected, his administration would continue to be fair and just in relation with all religions in the state as he had done in the last 45 months.

He made the promise yesterday when he paid a visit to Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Akinola, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The governor, who received Akinola’s blessings, also garnered Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere’s support for his re-election bid.

The duo of Aare Musulumi and Chief Imam of Ibadanland commended Makinde for governing the state with the fear of God as well as being fair to the Muslim Ummah and adherents of other religions in the state.

They equally commended him for the renovation of the Oja’ba Central Mosque, Ibadan, which they noted had been yearning for renovations for years and then prayed for the success of the governor in his re-election bid.

At Aare Musulumi’s residence yesterday, Makinde noted that he would continue to serve the people of the state with fear of God when he is re-elected as governor.

He said: “I will continue to be fair and just in relating with all religions in the state. As we have done in these last 45 months, we will continue to be fair to all religions.

“Whatever is due to Muslims, Christians and traditional worshipers will be given to them equally without any bias or favouritism. I have said this many times.

“We will continue to serve the people of Oyo State with fear of God. We will serve without favouritism or bias towards any religious organisation,” the governor assured the state’s religious leaders yesterday.

He said equity, fairness, and inclusiveness would remain sacrosanct in his government, pledging that all the achievements recorded in the past three and half years would be consolidated under Omititun 2.0.

With the prayers the clerics had offered in his support, the governor noted that he would emerge in the next governorship election victorious.

He added that there had been religious harmony in all the nooks and crannies of the state because of the prayers and support of the religious leaders.

He also appreciated the support his administration has been enjoying from various religious organisations in the state, saying the gathering at Aare Musulumi’s residence demonstrated unity and tolerance among the religious leaders in the state.

The Political Affairs Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State, Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade, also offered a special prayer.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Bayo Lawal; commissioners; PDP leaders; Chairman of Oyo CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju; Muslim scholars and Ibadan Mogajis attended the event.