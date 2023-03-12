  • Sunday, 12th March, 2023

Lagos Train Accident: Bus Driver Apologises, Begs for Forgiveness

Sunday, 12th March, 2023


Segun James

After currying blame for the incident that led to the bus-train collision at the PWD by Shogunle railway line, on the Agege Motor road, Lagos on Thursday, driver of Lagos State Government Staff bus, Oluwaseun Osinbajo has pleaded with the accident victims to forgive him.

The driver, who works with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, told some family members that visited him at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) yesterday that: “It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God.”

Blaming the cause of the accident on a mechanical fault in the bus, the driver is further quoted as saying “It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault.

However, some survivors from the accident have insisted that the 44-year-old driver had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Flag Officers at the rail line.

This is as the police disclosed that they were still awaiting the outcome of the medical report, which includes a blood sample to ascertain if the driver was on drugs or mentally fit.

