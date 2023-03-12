  • Sunday, 12th March, 2023

Gunmen Raid Abuja Estate, Abduct Pastor, Wife, 13 Other Residents

Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Kidnappers have abducted a pastor and his wife and two members of his family and 10 other persons during a raid on Grow Home Estate in the Chikakore community of Kubwa, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).


The victims were abducted during the one-hour raid on the estate on Friday night.
Residents said the hoodlums responsible for the attack were armed and only managed to escape with their victims through the forest after a gun duel with local vigilance members.


Some sources in the community disclosed that some of the victims managed to escape from captivity following the gun exchange between the criminals and the local guards.


However, the pastor and his family members were said to be unaccounted for.
Policemen from the Byzahin division and the Kubwa Area Command later visited the scene for preliminary findings and interrogated some of the victims.
 The FCT police command was yet to release any statement on the attack as at the time of filing this report.

