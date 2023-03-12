Dr. Deji Adeleke: A Man Who Ticks All the Boxes for His Family and Friends at 66

HighLife

Are legends made from the ups and downs of human life or are they born that way? This question springs to mind when one considers the life of people like Adedeji Adeleke, the billionaire extraordinaire whose influence reaches across states and industries. Upon clocking 66 recently, Adeleke once again became the center of attention among the wealthiest people in Nigeria.

You may know Adeleke, the billionaire from Osun State whose family stands at the top of the chain for sheer prestige and brilliance. On March 6, Adeleke clocked 66 years and brought smiles to the faces of the people that know him very well. Despite being humble, his actions and affiliations have always been enough reason for even his peers to respect him.

For his 66th birthday, Adeleke did not make too much noise, not even a beep on social media. Once again, this is because of Adeleke’s quiet nature, which contrasts the people known to be the closest to him: his son, Davido the musician, and his brother, Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State.

With the Adelekes, it is always excellence upon excellence. It is said that the 66-year-old CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited and President of Adeleke University is as unrestrained in his application of novel business principles as he is in doling out his possessions to make others happy. Consequently, his philanthropy stands on the same level as his business acumen and general contribution to establishing the best corporate model in Nigeria.

For all people, big and small, relative or stranger, Adeleke is worth emulating in many things. Considering how much he has contributed to the growth and fortunes of his children and brothers, the man remains one of the biggest sponsors of individual and communal progress in Osun and Nigeria. So, at 66, he is a blazing fire lighting the way for others to follow.