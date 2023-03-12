2023 IWOW Conference to Focus on Women Reinvention, Repositioning

The Inspired Women of Worth (IWOW), a leading women’s organisation, has concluded arrangements to host its 12th global possibilities summit in Lagos on between 25th and 26th of March, 2023. This year’s conference is themed “Reinvent, Reposition, Reach for the stars”, will hold virtually on the 25th and physically at the Civic Centre in Lagos on the 26th.

According to a statement, this year’s IWOW conference aims to provide women with the tools and resources they need to achieve their goals and aspirations, regardless of their background or circumstances. It would discuss how women can unlock opportunities in business, leadership and financial mastery in the 21st century.

It’s a 2-day programme with influential women worldwide coming to connect, educate, collaborate and empower other women. There would be a special feature for businesswomen interested in meeting and networking with investors, customers and collaborators will also be provided.Exhibitions slots are also available for women in business.

IWOW was established in 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa, to motivate, unite and empower women to achieve their full potential. In 2020, it extended to include a leadership academy which graduated 112 extraordinary, progressive women that inaugural year.

Remarking, IWOW Founder, Udo Okonjo, said “Women face numerous challenges in their personal and professional lives, including discrimination, bias and societal pressure. Our initiative is designed to help women overcome these obstacles and achieve their full potential by providing them with the support and resources they need to reinvent themselves, reposition their careers, and reach for the stars.”

The conference would feature: Professional development workshops and seminars; Networking events and mentorship programmes; Access to job listings and career resources; Financial literacy and entrepreneurial training, and Exhibitions.

“We believe that every woman has the potential to achieve great things,’ said, IWOW Trustee and Committee Lead, Bioye Davies.

“And by providing them with the right support and resources, we can help them reach their goals and make a positive impact on their communities and the world. The IWOW Global Possibilities Summit is for women ready to discover their purpose and voice through personal development. With our event lineup and stories from our speakers, you’re already on your way there,” she added.