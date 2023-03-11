The ugly side of Social Media, or in reality Unsocial Media, is on display again with attacks on Australian ABC News Breakfast presenter Lisa Millar. The attacks may include criticism of her performance in her work role but as she reports they are mostly attacks on her appearance and her family.

There are two sets of people to actually criticise in relation to the bullying that occurs, those that do it and those that allow it to happen.

The first group, usually anonymous because they are cowards, seem to derive some pleasure from putting others down and thus thinking they are better but they are mistaken. They rarely have anything positive to say or worth listening to. The negative approach is the path losers take.

The second group are those that own Social Media platforms or run them as they permit material that should get someone jailed. If they were responsible, or made responsible, for everything that appears they might actually do something about it. The words of David Morrison: “The standard you walk past is the standard you accept” are still as apt as when said.

Get off social media if you are a troll, get out of your mum’s basement and go out into the sunlight.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia