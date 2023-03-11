‘Point Accusing Finger’ Wrong



EXPRESSION by Ebere Wabara

PREFACE: Some readers are still confused about the correctional methodology employed in this column. The bracketed words/phrases are the correct entries and come immediately after the wrong ones. Corrections not parenthesized are self-explanatory. Occasionally, too, unambiguous attributions—which are informational additions—are contained in brackets. An explication with the first slip-up below: ‘testimony’ in the context here takes ‘to’ and not ‘of’ which precedes it. In another lexical environment: the testimony/testament (synonym of testimony) of—not ‘to’ this time round—the scholar.

The March online edition of Nigeria Political Economist, published by a friend of mine, Kenneth Ugbechie, formally welcomes us this weekend with three slips: “It is a thrilling testimony of (to) the triumph of the spirit….”

“Zinox Computers, his trademark, have been deployed at (in) African Union conferences in Nigeria and the (The) Gambia.” For a knowledge society: government can also deploy soldiers along the border.

“…we consume between 150,000 to 30,000 barrels of crude oil daily.” Since they will not read: between 150,000 and 30,000 or from 150,000 to 30,000.

“Here is (are) the excerpts….”

“The giant strides of development that dots (dot) the entire landscape of Ebonyi State speaks (speak) volumes.”

“Elections: Catholic Bishops (bishops—lower case in this instance) reject outcome, express disappointed (disappointment) in INEC”

Wrong: “A big congratulations”; right: Big congratulations (plural).

“According to the DMO, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio as of (at) September 2022 was 35.2 per cent.”

“However, it is cheering that that the DMO has assured that….” Who did the DMO assure?”

“Musings on Biden’s state of the union address” Get it right: State-of-the-Union Address

“Rights groups condemn Nigeria election violence” Democracy: Nigerian or Nigeria’s election violence.

“Alumni condemns crisis at UNILORIN” Alumni condemn, but alumni association condemns.

“Attempts by the Federal Government to secure a loan from the IMF to fund the nation’s education system appears (appear) to have run into rough weather.”

“Bureau de Changes, banks disagree on forex documentation” Get it right: bureaus/bureaux de change.

“We have come a long way as we have withstood various crisis including….” Centenary celebration: various crises.

“Lack of water, power mar Eagles’ victory party in….” Why the illiteracy? Lack of water, power mars….

“These gang of thieves must have robbed unsuspecting Nigerians blind.” Either: this gang or these gangs of thieves, depending on the number of gangs.

“…its first assignments as a pointer to what lies in stock (store) for corrupt public officers….”

“Abdusalami Abubakar is still congratulating himself for (on/upon) relinquishing something that should never have been in his possession to begin with.”

“These are the type of people who have (had) at one time or other (another) brazenly attempted to run this country.” Thoughts on the Oputa panel: these types of people.

“They also set the pace and their trendsters (followers) set about falling over themselves (one another) to prove their usefulness.” This is misuse of pronoun.

“He opened up on his unceremonious exit from the esteem (esteemed) office amongst other explosive issues in this revealing interview.” Current trend: among other….

“Former Super Eagles’ Captain (a comma, please) and national team head coach, the late Stephen Keshi, would have added one more (a) feather to (in) his cap when.…”

“And down through the centuries, there have been prophets and dreamers who treaded (trod) the path of these pioneers.” This is no sermon: tread–trod–trodden.

“Africans must pull themselves up and put their acts (act) together for posterity to be assured.” Fixed expression: get your/their act (not acts) together.

“The enforcement of that sentence against a teenage mother who had just delivered is certainly regretable.” On the move: regrettable.

“…the average journalist usually burns his professional flag, forgets his own humble past once he or she (feminism in the media?) crosses over to the corridor of power.” Saturday people: corridors of power.

“These terminations were made after NEXIM had undertaken screening exercise (must you add exercise?) both at home and abroad, conducted series (a series) of travels and trainings.” ‘Training’ is uncountable.

“Commissioner wants more vigilante groups” Hello Rutam: vigilance groups.

“In this regard, we applaud the inclusion of at least a month’s residency at (on) the main campus of the parent institution.”

“…the possible platforms under (on) which ex-President Jonathan may seek re-election.”

“Ministerial nominees screening put on hold” This way: nominees’ (apostrophe vital) screening.

“…he attempted to exonerate himself of (from) the presidential, open indictment for non-performance.”

“…any government without a media (medium) will be empty.”

“Previous (Prior) to this, women had been deemed not sensible enough to vote….”

“The disgraceful end of Nigeria President Sani Abacha….” Get it right: Nigerian President.

“Rather, the mobilisation of sophisticated naval vessels and armed-to-the-teeth military men to the Niger Delta are (is) being worked out in the name of protecting oil installations and oil workers.”

“Now, as human beings, we live in either of two tents: content or discontent.” Simply either of tents (never ‘either of two’ which is indicative of illiteracy).

“They have predictably denied this, pointing accusing fingers, in turn, at officials of the NNPC who allegedly collect bribes before loading marketers’ tankers.” Ending fuel scarcity: pointing the finger.

“This will assist in ensuing that only candidates with the zeal for grassroot (grassroots) development eventually make it.”

“Indeed, this formed one of the major plank (planks) of achievements rolled out during the first year anniversary.”

“Our managers quarrel about the quality of their offices, furniture, air-condition, cars….” Get it right: air-conditioners.

“The saying that many cooks spoil the soup is very apt here.” Basic knowledge: too many cooks spoil the broth, not soup

“Though no incidence of violence or hooliganism was reported at the Kano launch….” Correct report: no incident of violence.

“Indigenous contractors face the problem of acquiring sophisticated construction machineries which usually had to be imported.” ‘Machinery’ is uncountable in this context.