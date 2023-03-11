Kwara Women Hold Rally for AbdulRazaq’s Second Term Bid

• Say Gov’s reforms on gender parity, youth engagement best in Nigeria

Thousands of Kwara women, led by female government cabinet members and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates Saturday held a rally to mobilize support for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The rally was part of the activities to commemorate the international women’s day (IWD) in the state.

The rally commenced at the Queen Elizabeth Secondary School Ilorin, the state capital, and criss-crossed some major streets of the metropolis, with marchers displaying various banners that spoke of the strides of the governor in gender mainstreaming and other programmes designed to protect women’s interest.

The rally was also attended by party faithful, women and youths support groups in the state.

“This is an after event of celebration of the International Women’s Day, and all the women in Kwara came together to celebrate His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for deepening gender parity in governance and politics,” Commissioner for Finance, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, told newsmen on the sideline of the rally.

She said Kwara APC has just produced the highest number of women contesting for elective positions in Nigeria, a feat she traced to the gender inclusion policy of the governor.

“As you can see, we have all our candidates here. The state has the highest women representation as party candidates, who are contesting for House of Assembly seats. This is an opportunity to come out and celebrate His Excellency’s achievements for his gender inclusion in governance to ensure that women are doing it right. We are sure that women of Kwara State will reciprocate this gesture at the polls.

“You would recall that His Excellency has also signed a law of affirmative action of at least 35 per cent representation (appointments) in public offices. So this is just an appreciation to the governor for his support. We are grateful to him for setting the pace for other Nigerians to follow,” Oyeyemi said.

Other dignitaries at the rally included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Mrs. Jumoke Monsura Gafar; Commissioners for Women Affairs, Hajiya Hassana Ahmed; Water Resources Mopelola Bashir-Abdulmalik; Special Duties, Bosede Olaitan Buraimoh; Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Environment, Remilekun Banigbe; Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Hajia Halimat Jumai Kperogi; House of Assembly candidate for Ilorin East Constituency, Arinola Lawal; and her counterpart for Owode/Onire constituency, Rukayat Shittu; among others.

Arinola, for her part, said the governor has given women folk a fair chance to contribute their quotas to the development of the state and beyond, hence the celebration.

“I want to say a big thank you to His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving women the chance to contribute their quotas to the society. This is a walk for women all over the world that what a man can do a woman can do better,” she said.

Rukayat, in her submission, corroborated that the AbdulRazaq government has been youth and women-friendly, adding that such disposition has given people of her age bracket the space to bid for elective positions.

She expressed hope and prayed that she and other candidates of the party would come out victorious in next Saturday’s polls.