Firms Urged to Extend CSR Gesture to Education

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Private organisations have been advised to prioritise education in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plans to enhance performance in the sector.

The Country Head of HP Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika said this was important to redeem the sector from the alarming out of school figures across the country.

In particular, he decried the poor quality and output of education obtainable in most schools in the country.

Asika who was discussing at a programme in Lagos recently, stated that much were expected of private organisations, especially technology companies to improve the nation’s education.

The programme also shed light on how Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has been promoting sustainability in the education sector.

Asika explained further that the worrying situation in the country informed HP investment in out-of-school children and teachers as well as partnering with 1Million Teachers and Teach for Nigeria, TFN initiatives.

He said, “Transforming the education sector requires an entire ecosystem moving in the right direction. Policy Makers, education ministries, international donor organisations, local NGOs, Telco companies, social entrepreneurs, educators, and purpose-driven multinational and local companies are all involved, each bringing their unique skills and value to the equation.

“At HP, through both financial investment and the sale of HP technology and products, we use the economic investment to widen economic opportunity and help the young and disadvantaged grow their skillsets.”

He further described TTSWG as a worthy partner in education cause.

He stressed the importance of a collaborative effort that involves all stakeholders – government, private sector, educators, and students – in integrating technology into education.